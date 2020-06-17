Global  

Beyonce and JAY-Z sued over Black Effect vocals
Beyonce and JAY-Z are being sued by Jamaican dancer L'Antoinette Stines, who claims the superstar couple didn't give her proper credit for her part in their song Black Effect.

