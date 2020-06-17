Global  

Interview with VP
Interview with VP
Interview with Vice President
The hawkeye state ?

"* to tout the regions economic recovery efforts ?

"* during the pandemi.

On the scene kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at the mason city municipal airport as air force two touched down ?

"* and spent the day with the v?

"* p.

It was definitely not a quiet day in north iowa, as vice president mike pence covered a lot of ground between mason city and forest city.

Here's a little bit more from my one?

"* on?

"*one interview with the v*.

"as we see iowa and states across the country opening up again.

I'm excited to be at the winnebago plant, to really congratulate a community that has stepped up and been there for their neighbors and friends and is helping us to open up america."

V?

"*p pence saying iowa has been a real success story when it comes to jumpstarting the economy after the coronavirus shutdowns.

Pence was quick to point out that he worked across party lines to secure help for families and small businesses ?

"* impacted by the pandemic.

"we worked with congress on a bipartisan basis to make sure that businesses like those here in forest city had the support to keep people on the payroll and that families had direct benefits."

I also asked the vice president why he chose to come to iowa so shortly after his last visit.... making stops in urbandale and des moines in april.

He tells me he was invited by winnebago to tour the facilities.

"this is an industry i'm very familiar with.

Winnebago actually has an operation in my home state of indiana as well and one of the exciting things about us opening up america again is people are starting to travel america."

Another topic of discussion... the election in november.

The v?

"*p has high hopes loyal hawkeye voters will help keep the trump administration in d?

"*c for another four years.

"we're confident that iowa will support this president again in 2020 and we're going to go right back to work advancing those common sense conservative policies that had america growing stronger, america growing more secure."

The vice president's plane was thank you nick.

A group of black lives matters activists



