Utica police making personnel records public

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced Wednesday morning that law enforcement personnel records will be available for public review starting June 22.

Personnel records are now available for public review.

The public can make a freedom of information law request, to see them.

But utica police are taking it a step further.....and they're starting at the top.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris is live in the studio to tell us all about it.

Joleen?

Thanks, katrina.

Utica police, starting monday, will post utica police officers' personnel records right online, on the city website, with a link to upd.

(((video code goes here!!))) and....they're starting at the top, with police chief, mark williams, and assistant chief, ed noonan.

The good, the bad and the ugly, will all be there, for public view.

Complaints, letters from the public, commendations.

All of it.

The chiefs, upd union officials and the chairman of the city's access and inclusion committee were all at this announcement today, in support of it.

The mayor says the city is blazing new trail in the quest for transparency.

((video id here)) 38:34 "is there work to be done?

Absolutely and that's why we are opening this up and abeing the first, as i know, in ny state to be, and be a leader, because that's what the utica policce department is.

We are leaders.

We're open, we're transparent, and we want to make this community even better" these upd personnel records will be available online monday.

Starting with the chief and assistant chief.

The mayor says it's a time consuming process and will take a while, and maybe a few more will be posted each week.

Jason?