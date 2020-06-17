Magnolia flag flies over city properties in Gulfport

To be ok.- - history is forever changed as a- new flag flies over all - city offices in gulfport.

News 25's lorraine weiskopf caught up with a military veteran to get his take on the city council's recent decision.

- jeffrey hulum, the third, is a- retired veteran and serves as - - - - ceo of the non-profit group - extend a hand help a friend.- he says he could barely sleep - tuesday night after the - gulfport city council issued a- unanimous decision not to - fly the current state flag on - city property.

Jeffrey hulum, - iii: supports replacing state - flag: "it's just such a histori- moment, that the confederate- battle flag came down in the- city buildings.

It's just - something that you cant - describe, i wish my grandparent- were here to see this."

- hulum spoke at tuesday's counci- meeting.- - - - he sees the decision as a - victory, foreshadowing- many changes for the city.- jeffrey hulum, iii: supports- replacing state flag: "it just- lets me know that the - leadership we have on gulfport- city council embodies the - leadership it takes to- make a city come together as on- and can truly stand behind one- coast because - they all went against some of - their constituents' moral - beliefs for the - - - - betterment for all people."

- while the magnolia flag is now- waving over gulfport city - offices, hulum believes south - - - - mississippi now needs to come - togther to remove the - confederate monument you- see here in front of the- harrison county courthouse in - gulfport-where the county's - board of supervisors- meets.- he hopes this change will soon- unfold-says it's a long - time coming, but is hopeful, as- evidenced by this rally held- outside the courthouse by those- wishing to change the state - flag back back then.- jeffrey hulum, iii: supports- replacing state flag: "we're- looking upon the- harrison county board of- supervisors to remove the - monument so this- friday at 5:45 pm we will be- having a rally about this statu- at the harrison county- courthouse.

Hoping that the - harrison county will take - leadership, taking the- statue down, removing, and- replacing it to beauvais, which- is a- more respectful place."

- - - - as a veteran, hulum offers his- perspective on the controversy- surrounding the current state - flag flown elsewhere now- and this monument.- jeffrey hulum, iii: supports- replacing state flag: "as an- american soldier we - fight for the american way of - life for all people to come bac- and see the - confederate flag that stands fo- a few people, that's not right,- thats a kick in - the gut.

Everyday i walk to the- courthouse and see the monument- or down in- city hall, see the flag or walk- to the water house and see the- flag.

Thats not right,- to have to go back and see that- flag as a veteran."

