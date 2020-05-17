UK has started trade talks with Australia

With Brexit transition ending in just a few months, the UK has launched talks to forge a new trade deal with Australia.



Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks



Boris Johnson has said there is a “very good” chance of securing a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union as both sides agreed “new momentum” was needed to get negotiations back on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief



On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53 Published 5 days ago 'Big, philosophical difference' in Brexit talks - UK minister



British government minister Michael Gove has said there is still a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union despite both sides giving downbeat assessments on the latest round o talks... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on May 17, 2020