Kristen Stewart is set to play the late Princess Diana in 'Spencer,' Gabrielle Union is opening up about her 'AGT' investigation and Michael Keaton is making his streaming debut.



Tweets about this MyQueenKristenStewart RT @Variety: Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new movie https://t.co/FEirGhyIQW 4 seconds ago 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙞 🛤 RT @enews: Kristen Stewart has been cast to play Princess Diana in an upcoming film about her breakup from Prince Charles. More on this roy… 1 minute ago robsten4ever RT @nypost: Kristen Stewart is set to play the late Princess Diana in a new movie titled 'Spencer.' Do you think she's right for the role?… 2 minutes ago MyQueenKristenStewart RT @nypost: Kristen Stewart is going from “Charlie’s Angels” to Charles’ angel — she’s set to play the late Princess Diana in the new movie… 2 minutes ago J u l y RT @everydayrobsten: “Pablo Larraín is set to direct and Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Spencer, a drama that shapes up to be a… 2 minutes ago 🌿zenith. RT @JustJared: Kristen Stewart is set to portray the late Princess Diana in a new film covering the end of her marriage to Prince Charles h… 2 minutes ago alexandra potter RT @THR: .#KristenStewart is set to play the late #PrincessDiana, who died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris https://t.co/8AjKuU8TrO 2 minutes ago Michelle Ann Robbins RT @BBCNews: Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in new film https://t.co/4QSUHmXTp5 2 minutes ago