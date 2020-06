Video: Hotter, stickier conditions heading into Father's Day Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:44s - Published 4 minutes ago Video: Hotter, stickier conditions heading into Father's Day It's going to be very muggy this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AS FRIDAY AND BEYOND.WE GO FROM TODAY’S PLEASANTWEATHER TO STICKY TOMORROW ANDMUGGY WEATHER FOR FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY.IT WILL BE TURNING TO SUMMER ONTHE CALENDAR AND IT WILL BEFEELING LIKE IT.YOU CAN SEE THE WARMTH TO THEMIDWEST AND THE PLANE STATES.THERE IS THE EXCEPTION, WHERE ITIS WET, THE CAPITAL, LOOK ATTHAT MOISTURE COMING FROM OFFTHE OCEAN.IT IS KIND OF SPINNING IN PLACE.A TOUCH OF THAT MOISTURE MAY BEIN THE FORM OF SCATTERED SHOWERSOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR WESTERNPORTIONS OF SOUTHERN NEWENGLAND, PERHAPS LATER THISWEEK.IT DOES NOT LOOK WIDESPREAD.LITTLE IF ANYTHING LIKELY INEASTERN MASSACHUSETTS DURINGTHAT TIME.CLEAR TONIGHT.RELATIVELY COMFORTABLE.NOT AS COOL AS THE LAST UNITE.LOW 60’S FOR BOSTON.50’S AND MOST OTHER PLACES.TOMORROW, SUNDAY.MORE HUMID.MANY OF US IN THE 80’S TO AROUND90 DEGREES BUT IF YOU DREW ALINE FROM PLYMOUTH TO NEWBEDFORD, FROM THER SOUTH,LIKELY IN THE 70’S BECAUSE OFTHE WIND IS OFF THE WATER.WE HAVE NOT HIT 90 IN BOSTON.THE AVERAGE FIRST DAY IS MAY 31.IT MIGHT HAPPEN IN THE NEXTCOUPLE.BIJAN BOATING FOR TOMORROW, HIGHTIDE AT 10:10 IN THE MORNING.A 50-50 SHOT WHETHER THERE WILLBE A SEA BREEZE.ONCE WE GET INTO THE HUMIDWEATHER, THAT IS THE THEME OFTHE PATTERN OF THE NEXT SEVENDAYS.SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELYTO BE SCATTERED IN NATURE.WELCOME TO A SUMMERLIKE PATTERNAS SUMMER







