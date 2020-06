Government to discuss travel corridor with France

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government will discuss travel corridors with their “French friends” ahead of Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the UK on Thursday.

The French President is in London to mark the 80th anniversary of General De Gaulle’s “Appel” to resist the German occupation of France.

Report by Jonesia.

