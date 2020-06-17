Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News
The eight-episode limited series is based on the Beth Macy book and hails from showrunner Danny Strong and director Barry Levinson.
Kristen Stewart Set to Play Princess Diana, Gabrielle Union on 'AGT' Investigation & Entertainment News | THR NewsKristen Stewart is set to play the late Princess Diana in 'Spencer,' Gabrielle Union is opening up about her 'AGT' investigation and Michael Keaton is making his streaming debut.