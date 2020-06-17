Global  

Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News
Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News

Michael Keaton Joins Danny Strong's Opioid Crisis Drama 'Dopesick' | THR News

The eight-episode limited series is based on the Beth Macy book and hails from showrunner Danny Strong and director Barry Levinson.

