Facebook adding option to turn off political ads
Facebook is offering a new way to take a break from politics.
You'll soon be able to turn off political ads on the platform.
Facebook closes political ads loophole ahead of U.S. electionFacebook has said it will affix labels to political ads shared by users on their own feeds, closing what critics have said for years was a glaring loophole in the company's election transparency..
Facebook Users Will Be Able To Shut Off Political AdsFacebook also plans to launch a Voting Information Center.
Facebook will now let users switch off political ads