'China worried since Ladakh became a Union Territory': G Parthasarathy

India and China have always had differences over the borders in Ladakh, but for many decades no violentĀ faceoff had taken place before June 15, 2020.

So why has China decided to take the route of violence in its dealing with India in Ladakh?

Ex-diplomat G Parthasarathy suggests that China has been worried ever since Ladakh became a Union Territory.

