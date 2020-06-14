Regina King Talks Parallels Between 'Watchmen' And Black Lives Matter
Regina King tells Global TV's "The Morning Show" how her hit series "Watchmen" came to mirror ongoing health crisis and racial justice protests.
Plus, she teases her feature directorial debut, "One Night In Miami".
Ava DuVernay Announces New Initiative Aimed At Holding Police AccountableAward-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay talks new LEAP initiative aimed at holding negligent officers accountable.
NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says Fight For Equality Bigger Than RacingNASCAR's Bubba Wallace talks about his one-man Black Lives Matter protest at Martinsville and dives into the steps the league is taking to be more inclusive.
Construction workers fence the statue of Charles I in central LondonConstruction workers fence the equestrian statue of King Charles I at Charing Cross against possible defacement during the Black Lives Matter protest in London.
Footage from Saturday (June 13) shows..