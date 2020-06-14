Global  

Regina King Talks Parallels Between 'Watchmen' And Black Lives Matter
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Regina King tells Global TV's "The Morning Show" how her hit series "Watchmen" came to mirror ongoing health crisis and racial justice protests.

Plus, she teases her feature directorial debut, "One Night In Miami".

