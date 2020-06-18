Airline De-Planes, Bans Trump Campaigner For Refusing To Wear Mask

Trump campaigner Brandon Straka was removed from an American Airlines flight for refusing to wear a mask.

Now, Business Insider reports the airline says he'll be banned for as long as masks are required.

A self-described "former liberal" activist, Straka tweeted about being kicked off the flight after refusing to wear a face covering.

A New York Times reporter who happened to also be on the plane said the flight was held up as Straka argued with flight crew members.

Other passengers applauded after Straka was removed.

It appears to have been the first time that American's new enforcement measures over mandatory facial coverings were carried out.