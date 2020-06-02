National Guard mourns soldier lost in shooting

The Mississippi National Guard is dealing with the loss of one of its own active guard service members Sgt.

Stephen matory- of jackson.

- jackson police department - confirmed that matory was an- innocent bystander and the- victim of a fatal shooting at - summer park apartments on - chadwick drive just after 6 a.m- this morning.

Matory was a professional soldier, serving as a transportation management coordinator assigned to echo company, 2/20th in the special forces airborne group. Matory earned the army achievement medal, national defense service medal, army service ribbon, and the parachutist badge.

Matory was 24 years old.

