National Guard mourns soldier lost in shooting
National Guard mourns soldier lost in shooting

National Guard mourns soldier lost in shooting

The Mississippi National Guard is dealing with the loss of one of its own active guard service members Sgt.

Stephen Matory of Jackson.

- - - - the mississippi national guard- is dealing with the loss of one- of- its own active guard service- members, sgt.

Stephen matory- of jackson.

- jackson police department - confirmed that matory was an- innocent bystander and the- victim of a fatal shooting at - summer park apartments on - chadwick drive just after 6 a.m- this morning.

- sgt.

Matory was a professional- soldier, serving as a - transportation management - coordinator assigned to echo- company, 2/20th in the special- forces airborne group.- matory earned the army- achievement medal, national - defense service medal, army - service ribbon, and the - parachutist badge.- sgt.

Matory was 24 years old.

- circumstances surrounding his - death are currently under - investigation by the jackson- police





