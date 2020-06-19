Goldobin officially signs with CSKA Moscow in KHL

Return home to russia.

He has officially signed a two-year deal with c-s-k-a moscow in the k-h-l - the team announced today.

Goldy returned to the comets this season after spending all of last year up in vancouver.

He was second on the team - behind boucher - with 50 points this year.

In two-plus seasons with the comets - the moscow native had 81 points.

Here's roberts with his thoughts on the departing goldobin.

Joe roberts: he's a moscow kid that is where he is from, i think that is it is a great opportunity for him to play in his home city and to be probably one of their top marketed players.

For whatever reason it didn't appear to work out in vancouver.

From a utica standpoint he is one of those guys that you never really expected to have and then when you got him you try to enjoy what he was providing because you knew that it probably was not going to be long term because for the most part he's probably better than the american hockey league.

So for him i think we were given a treat this season to be able to watch him play in utica so i hope he goes and lights up the khl and finds great success there roberts did say that behind the scenes goldobin was one of the funniest people you'll meet - and that he never took for granted being able to come to the rink every day for his job.