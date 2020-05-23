Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks

Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks

Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

He would not name the state responsible, and said he made the threat public to raise awareness.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Scott Morrison reveals Australia’s been targeted by a 'sophisticated, state-based' cyber attack, but won’t say who’s behind it

The prime minister has revealed Australia has been targeted by a cyber attack from an unnamed foreign...
SBS - Published

Unnamed state targeting Australia in cyber attack, prime minister says

Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a "sophisticated state-based cyber actor", the...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSBS


archTIS secures first commercial Defence Industry contract with Northrop Grumman

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has secured its first Defence Industry commercial contract with Northrop...
Proactive Investors - Published



Tweets about this

nicolasnicola22

Nicholas Nicola RT @SBSNews: Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australian private and public sector organisations are being targeted in a sophisticated cy… 1 minute ago

rdsc1964

Rajiv Chauhan 🇮🇳 RT @jenbechwati: BREAKING: Australia is currently under attack - by a major sophisticated state based cyber actor. The Prime Minister won't… 1 minute ago

VeriteGrace

Verite Grace RT @KeiraSavage00: Australia is currently being hit by a major cyber attack by a foreign “state-based” hacker. All levels of government, p… 2 minutes ago

mhdabhar

MHD_ABHAR #Australia's government and institutions are being targeted by ongoing sophisticated state-based cyber hacks, Prime… https://t.co/7vA1QFgDAy 2 minutes ago

Fionadalton3

Fiona dalton RT @BBCWorld: Australia targeted by 'state-based' cyber attack, PM Morrison says https://t.co/kEOjvT7N8O 2 minutes ago

OneNewsBroadcas

OneNewsBroadcas Australia Targeted by State-Based Cyber Actor: Morrison - https://t.co/b3w8TnffDH 2 minutes ago

Garyhim3

Gary RT @Rover829: Reuters: AUSTRALIA PRIME MINISTER MORRISON SAYS AUSTRALIAN ORGANISTATIONS BEING TARGETED BY SOPHISTICATED STATE BASED ACTOR 4 minutes ago

EveningStandard

Evening Standard Australian government targeted by 'state-based' cyber attack https://t.co/LuRsn87bwG 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bull Shark Bites Spear Fisher's Flipper Off [Video]

Bull Shark Bites Spear Fisher's Flipper Off

Occurred on May 30, 2020 / Lucinda, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: I and one other diver jumped in and my other mate stayed in the boat as a 'boatie' witch is a person who stays in the boat..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:47Published
UN: Pandemic Has Produced 600% Increase In Cybercrime Worldwide [Video]

UN: Pandemic Has Produced 600% Increase In Cybercrime Worldwide

Business Insider reports there has been 600% rise in malicious emails during the coronavirus pandemic. So says UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu, who says cyber criminals have targeted healthcare..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Videos encouraging rape, acid attacks went viral on TikTok: Maharashtra Home Minister [Video]

Videos encouraging rape, acid attacks went viral on TikTok: Maharashtra Home Minister

While speaking to ANI, the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh spoke on increasing crime during lockdown in the state. He said, "Since lockdown started in Maharashtra, there has been an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published