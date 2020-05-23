Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks
Australia targeted by state-based cyber attacks
Australia is under increasing cyber attack from a “sophisticated state-based cyber actor”, Prime Minister
Scott Morrison said.
He would not name the state responsible, and said he made the threat public to raise awareness.
