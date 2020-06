NASA Finds Ocean Worlds Are Likely Common in Our Galaxy Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published 6 days ago NASA Finds Ocean Worlds Are Likely Common in Our Galaxy NASA scientists wanted to see if there could be more “ocean worlds,” like Jupiter and Saturn’s watery moons, in our galaxy... and their models lean towards yes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Are Planets With Oceans Common In The Galaxy? Several years ago, planetary scientist Lynnae Quick began to wonder whether any of the more than...

Eurasia Review - Published 5 days ago







Tweets about this