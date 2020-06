Snapping Turtle Surprise Buried in the Garden

Occurred on June 4, 2020 / Rhode Island, USA Info from Licensor: "Every year we get snapping turtles that come into the yard.

But this was the first time one was ever fully hidden and buried that we know of.

I was completely unaware that they did this.

It was a very hot day and I think it buried itself to cool off.

I was in the garden to weed that bed and could have lost a finger."