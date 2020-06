Duchess of Cambridge visits Garden Centre in Norfolk

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, as non-essential shops are now reopening in parts of the UK.

She met the centre's owners and staff, and heard about the measures implemented and the struggles faced by the family-run business.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn