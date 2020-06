onu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:06s - Published 48 seconds ago onu Nigam calls out mafias in the music industry after Sushant Singh's demise| Oneindia News Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been combating COVID-19 in a hospital for the last couple of days, will be given plasma therapy; The coronavirus was already present in two large cities in northern Italy in December, over two months before the first case was detected, a national health institute study of waste water has found; Singer Sonu Nigam called out the "mafias" of the music industry in a video he posted on social media and more news #IndiaChina #CovidIndia #SonuNigam 0

