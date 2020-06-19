Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING NEWS: Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published
BREAKING NEWS: Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88
Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

moonlightlady2

🌈 Sandy Ralph RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Actor Sir Ian Holm, best known for his roles in The Lord Of The Rings and Chariots Of Fire, has died at the age of 8… 14 minutes ago

grahambrown999

Graham Brown RT @standardnews: BREAKING: Lord of the Rings actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88 https://t.co/kogMReD169 15 minutes ago

Frozenrabit

Robert Chavoya RT @KTLA: BREAKING: British actor Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' star, dies at 88 https://t.co/WY3oFLphh7 15 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88: https://t.co/VlGrEXGhUs #IanHolm 19 minutes ago

KTLA

KTLA BREAKING: British actor Ian Holm, 'Lord of the Rings' star, dies at 88 https://t.co/WY3oFLphh7 24 minutes ago

KunwarKhalidYun

Kunwar Khalid Yunus Lord Of The Rings star Ian Holm dies aged 88 after Parkinson's battle. https://t.co/IUXA56bdcm 25 minutes ago

albertoallen

Alberto Allen Lord Of The Rings star #Ian #Holm dies aged 88 after Parkinson's battle https://t.co/y9YuQEwRGO 31 minutes ago

Cncmelb

CR Warwick RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING: Ian Holm, star of Lord of the Rings, Alien and Chariots of Fire, has died aged 88 https://t.co/ZNejZ5Pasj 33 minutes ago