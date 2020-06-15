Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jitendra 'Jeetu bhaiya' Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘SRK, Amitabh were also outsiders'
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 26:10s - Published
Jitendra 'Jeetu bhaiya' Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘SRK, Amitabh were also outsiders'

Jitendra 'Jeetu bhaiya' Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘SRK, Amitabh were also outsiders'

After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panchayat, digital star Jitendra Kumar – fondly called Jeetu bhaiya – is coming out with his first film as the lead, Chaman Bahaar.

Set in Chhattisgarh, the film is the love story of a paan seller.

The actor, along with director Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, discusses the film that will release on Netflix, the economics of direct-to-digital releases and making it as outsiders in the film industry.

“Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah were also newcomers once,” said Jeetu as he spoke about the need for destigmatizing mental illness after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput's family leaves for Mumbai to attend last rites [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's family leaves for Mumbai to attend last rites

Sushant Singh Rajput's parents left from their residence in Patna for Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on June 15. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo a relative of Sushant is accompanying the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published