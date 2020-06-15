Jitendra 'Jeetu bhaiya' Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘SRK, Amitabh were also outsiders'

After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panchayat, digital star Jitendra Kumar – fondly called Jeetu bhaiya – is coming out with his first film as the lead, Chaman Bahaar.

Set in Chhattisgarh, the film is the love story of a paan seller.

The actor, along with director Apurva Dhar Badgaiyann, discusses the film that will release on Netflix, the economics of direct-to-digital releases and making it as outsiders in the film industry.

“Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Naseeruddin Shah were also newcomers once,” said Jeetu as he spoke about the need for destigmatizing mental illness after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.