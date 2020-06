Dr. Fauci Concerned Over ‘Anti-Science’ Beliefs as Country Continues to Battle COVID-19 Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:07s - Published 4 days ago Dr. Fauci Concerned Over ‘Anti-Science’ Beliefs as Country Continues to Battle COVID-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House’s coronavirus task force shared his concern over an “anti-science” sentiment in the U.S. as the country tries to battle the virus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

