He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama cyclicals and small cap stocks are good ways to play an economic recovery.

Payne Capital Management's Ryan Payne notes that cyclical stocks like energy and materials have recently outperformed tech stocks.

With Father's Day weekend ahead, Payne also reflects on the virtues of working with his dad, Bob, calling it the "best relationship" in his life.

He and his father co-founded their wealth management company, Payne Capital Management.