Washington Wizards and Mystics take part in Juneteenth march, marking the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Washington Wizards stars Bradley Beal, John Wall, and Rui Hachimura join WNBA Mystics at Juneteenth march in D.C., marking the anniversary of the end of slavery in the U.S.

SHOWS: WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES.

(JUNE 19, 2020)

WASHINGTON WIZARDS AND WASHINGTON MYSTICS MARCHING FROM THE WIZARDS HOME ARENA TO THE MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR MEMORIAL 2.

TWO PLAYERS INCLUDING RUI HACHIMURA ON LEFT MARCHING WITH 'TOGETHER WE STAND' BANNER 3.

WIZARDS STAR BRADLEY BEAL WITH MEGAPHONE MARCHING 4.

WIZARDS STARS BEAL AND JOHN WALL LEADING "BLACK LIVES MATTER" CHANT 5.

PLAYERS AT MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR MEMORIAL CHANTING "TOGETHER WE STAND" 6.

PLAYERS OVERLOOKING NOW FAMOUS "BLACK LIVES MATTER" MURAL NEAR THE WHITE HOUSE.

STORY: The NBA'S Washington Wizards and WNBA's Mystics took part in a Juneteenth march on Friday (June 19) from their home arena to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial calling for police reforms and social justice.

The team also had a photo op above the "Black Lives Matter" mural near the White House.

Bradley Beal, John Wall, Rui Hachimura were among the players to march from their home Capital One Arena to help raise awareness to police brutality and racism.

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln to free enslaved people in Confederate states.