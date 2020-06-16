Hong Kong union members vote on strike against controversial National Security Law

Trade unions and student unions held a "referendum" today (June 20th) on organising a general strike against the controversial National Security Law that critics say will undermine the semi-autonomous territory's legal and political institutions.

A strike order could only be approved if 60,000 members approved the action but unions holding the vote totalled barely 14,000 members.

Joshua Wong could be seen in the vicinity, campaigning for his own nomination in the pan-democrats primary elections.

Meanwhile, China has announced a preliminary draft of the law could be the object of public consultations before being adopted.