Abbey Clancy is Louis Theroux's biggest fan Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:59s - Published 6 minutes ago Abbey Clancy is Louis Theroux's biggest fan Abbey Clancy admits she is the "biggest fan on earth" of Louis Theroux and was left speechless when he appeared on Peter Crouch's podcast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Abbey Clancy is Louis Theroux's ‘biggest fan on earth’ #AbbeyClancy #PeterCrouch #LouisTheroux… https://t.co/V5nypfZg1O 17 minutes ago Sian stephens https://t.co/jexmQjyux4 not happy that Abbey Clancy thinks she’s Louis Theroux’s no 1 fan and she’s a fellow scouse… https://t.co/EE9AHRrNCO 3 days ago