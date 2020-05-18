Scarlett Johansson: The pressure to be thin is getting worse
'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson thinks the pressure to be thin in Hollywood has gotten "much worse" in recent years.
Scarlett Johansson was rejected for jobs due to her 'husky voice''Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson was rejected from jobs over her "trademark husky voice".
Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and More on the Full Actress RoundtableJennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina, Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger joined for the annual Actress Roundtable.
Scarlett Johansson worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her as Black WidowScarlett Johansson was worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her interpretation of fictional superhero Black Widow.