MLB Shuts Down Spring Training Sites Over Coronavirus Concerns
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:38s - Published
MLB Shuts Down Spring Training Sites Over Coronavirus Concerns

MLB Shuts Down Spring Training Sites Over Coronavirus Concerns

Spring training is coming to New York.

All MLB teams have announced they will hold their spring training camps in their home cities.

MLB teams will now train at their home ballparks due to coronavirus concerns

With spring training sites in Florida and Arizona experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, MLB teams will now...
USATODAY.com - Published

AP source: MLB spring training sites closing amid concern over virus

AP source: MLB spring training sites closing amid concern over virus Every team in Major League Baseball will shut its spring training camp over concerns about the...
FOX Sports - Published



Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increase [Video]

Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increase

The Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

