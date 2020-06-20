MLB Shuts Down Spring Training Sites Over Coronavirus Concerns
Spring training is coming to New York.
All MLB teams have announced they will hold their spring training camps in their home cities.
Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increaseThe Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season.