Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman arrested for protesting outside Trump rally
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 04:09s - Published
Woman arrested for protesting outside Trump rally
Woman arrested for protesting outside Trump rally
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

kynelwynn

🐅🌗Kyn'Elwynn🌓♑️ RT @extinctioners: Trump just calls Black Protesters "Thugs". Though, they've been no issue of protesting outside his rally all day. The me… 1 hour ago

MissyVanWinkle

Missy VanWinkle "One woman who was peacefully protesting while sitting on the ground outside the arena was arrested..." Trump and… https://t.co/Yqo0asnyeN 2 hours ago

LongGaoyu

GaoyuLong Tulsa Woman Arrested Protesting Outside Trump Rally https://t.co/ymDrszTlPF via @epochtimes 2 hours ago

the_concert_mom

jane dough #justiceforgeorgefloyd @parscale @realDonaldTrump I saw the protester...she was a 62 year old woman, CATHOLIC SCHOOL TEACHER, outside sitt… https://t.co/wjyN4x8mTU 2 hours ago

Tx2Vickie

Natural Beauty Tulsa Woman Arrested Protesting Outside Trump Rally https://t.co/3KltYyT420 2 hours ago

Tx2Vickie

Natural Beauty Tulsa Woman Arrested Protesting Outside Trump Rally https://t.co/I2lDMxe1Y4 2 hours ago

marrak007

Marrak007 Tulsa Woman Arrested Protesting Outside Trump Rally https://t.co/16UYcPsshL Download The Epoch Times app to see o… https://t.co/GQIMCFOceH 3 hours ago

extinctioners

Extinctioners Trump just calls Black Protesters "Thugs". Though, they've been no issue of protesting outside his rally all day. T… https://t.co/WFWXF3MK3i 3 hours ago