Police declare 'live terrorism incident' in Reading
Police declare 'live terrorism incident' in Reading

Police declare 'live terrorism incident' in Reading

The suspected attacker, Khairi Saadallah, is a Libyan asylum seeker who was living in a flat in Reading, Sky News understands.

