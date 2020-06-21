Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cavani, Meunier reject short-term contract extensions, says report
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Cavani, Meunier reject short-term contract extensions, says report

Cavani, Meunier reject short-term contract extensions, says report

PSG's Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier decline short-term contract extensions that would allow them to play cup finals and the Champions League final tournament.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SHOWS: SHENZHEN, CHINA (FILE - JULY 25, 2019) (PSG - ACCESS ALL) 1.

PSG FORWARD EDINSON CAVANI IN HOME KIT ON CATWALK 2.

CAVANI IN AWAY KIT MADRID, SPAIN (FILE - NOVEMBER 25, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 3.

CAVANI DURING TRAINING AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL MADRID SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, FRANCE (FILE - SEPTEMBER 17, 2018) (NICHE MEDIA - ACCESS ALL) 4.

VARIOUS OF CAVANI DURING TRAINING SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, FRANCE (FILE - SEPTEMBER 11, 2017) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 5.

FORWARD KYLIAN MBAPPE KNEELING DOWN AND LAUGHING WITH DEFENDER THOMAS MEUNIER SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, FRANCE (FILE - OCTOBER 17, 2017) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

MEUNIER JOGGING LEFT TO MIDFIELDER MARCO VERRATTI 7.

DEFENDER LAYVIN KURZAWA AND MEUNIER STRETCHING SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, FRANCE (FILE - AUGUST 11, 2016) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

VARIOUS OF MEUNIER DURING TRAINING STORY: Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier have declined to sign short-term contract extensions that would allow them to play cup finals and the Champions League final tournament with Paris St Germain, French radio RMC reported on Sunday (June 21).

The Uruguay striker and the Belgium defender's contracts expire on June 30, which, unless they had agreed to sign a two-month extension, rules them out of the French Cup and League Cup finals as well as the Champions League final eight in Lisbon.

Paris St Germain were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters was not able to contact Cavani and Meunier for their comments.

Last weekend, PSG sports director Leonardo said that Cavani would not be offered a deal for the next season, but the Brazilian was hoping to keep the club's all-time top scorer to play the Champions League after PSG qualified for the quarter-finals.

The Ligue 1 season was ended on April 30 amid the COVID-19 crisis with PSG being crowned French champions.

The novel coronavirus outbreak also suspended European competitions, with UEFA changing the Champions League format and delaying its conclusion to August while most contracts finish at the end of June.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)





Tweets about this

FutballNews_

Futball News Cavani, Meunier reject short-term contract extensions, says report https://t.co/dKOOerwWmS 7 seconds ago

AlieShekhu

alie shekhu RT @FirstpostSports: #PSG's Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier reject short-term contract extension offers, set to miss club’s remaining #UCL a… 17 minutes ago

English79383184

AbOki_EnGliSh RT @ssnews247: According to reports, PSG duo Thomas Meunier and Edinson Cavani who both have contracts that will end this summer will not e… 4 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports #PSG's Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier reject short-term contract extension offers, set to miss club’s remaining… https://t.co/GHBIfvZvKo 4 hours ago

ETribuneSports

Tribune Sports #Cavani, #Meunier reject short-term contract extensions https://t.co/FzX9a0XnAo https://t.co/sFBCuHRjMk 4 hours ago

ssnews247

STRICTLY SPORTS 247 According to reports, PSG duo Thomas Meunier and Edinson Cavani who both have contracts that will end this summer w… https://t.co/DrBEXh8wii 4 hours ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: Cavani, Meunier reject short-term contract extensions, says report - https://t.co/mklplmzkhA 5 hours ago

AO_Sports

AhramOnlineSports #Cavani, #Meunier reject short-term contract extensions, says report https://t.co/QSupnygZFa 5 hours ago