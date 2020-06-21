Senator Who Voted Against Bolton Testifying Is Now Angry Bolton Didn't Testify

Sen.

Tim Scott (R-SC) says he wished former national security adviser John Bolton would have testified before Congress.

According to Business Insider, Sen.

Scott's comments come amid explosive claims from Bolton's tell-all memoir, 'The Room Where It Happened.'

But five months ago, Scott joined GOP colleagues to prevent new witnesses, such as Bolton, from testifying during President Trump's impeachment trial.

On January 31, Scott voted against compelling Bolton and other White House officials to testify to their knowledge of the Ukraine scandal.

The fact remains, nothing presented so far, even as a theoretical, has shown [Donald Trump] committed an impeachable offense.

This continues to be just a Democratic political charade.

US Sen.

Tim Scott (R-SC)