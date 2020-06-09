Global  

Spain lifts coronavirus state of emergency and reopens borders
Spain lifts coronavirus state of emergency and reopens borders

Spain lifts coronavirus state of emergency and reopens borders

Spain's borders now open to EU countries except Portugal, as well as Schengen Area members outside the bloc and the UK.

