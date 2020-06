Poor families given houses under PMAY in JandK's Rajouri

Around 729 houses were provided to poor families in hilly areas of JandK's Rajouri district on June 21.

The houses were provided under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in block Kalakote of Rajouri.

The houses were given to all those families which fall under the category of Below Poverty Line (BPL).

BPL is a benchmark used by the Government of India to indicate economic disadvantage and to identify individuals and households in need of government assistance and aid.