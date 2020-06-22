Global  

Justin Timberlake revealed he is teaching his son to love and respect everyone equally
Justin Timberlake revealed he is teaching his son to love and respect everyone equally

Justin Timberlake revealed he is teaching his son to love and respect everyone equally

Justin Timberlake treated fans to some rare pictures alongside his son as he reflected on what he's learned since becoming a dad to mark Father's Day.

