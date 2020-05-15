Global  

Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock And More Stars Thank Frontline Workers In ‘United We Sing’ Special
Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Oprah Winfrey and more stars salute those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Harry Connick Jr.’s CBS special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes”.

Related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock thank frontline workers during United We Sing special

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock thank frontline workers during United We Sing special

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock thanked frontline workers worldwide for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis during the United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes special on Sunday.

Stars line-up for Feed The Front Line benefit

Stars line-up for Feed The Front Line benefit

Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Avril Lavigne are to front an upcoming day-long online benefit to raise funds for a Nashville, Tennessee-area charity feeding frontline workers..

