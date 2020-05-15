Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock And More Stars Thank Frontline Workers In ‘United We Sing’ Special
Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock And More Stars Thank Frontline Workers In ‘United We Sing’ Special
Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Oprah Winfrey and more stars salute those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Harry Connick Jr.’s CBS special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes”.
