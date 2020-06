Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning

Twitter slaps Trump video with 'manipulated media' warning The micro-blogging site has used the new warning message for the first time after Trump shared a video of a black child running away from a white child with a fake CNN news logo on it.

The caption reads: Trump branded CNN "fake news" in the clip.

It comes after Twitter hid another controversial Trump tweet, saying the post violated its rules about glorifying violence.