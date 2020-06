Police unable to retrieve any crash data from Maserati's black box

Brown was driving, was manufactured before there was a requirement to have black boxes or event data recorders in cars.

IT'S BEEN NEARLYEIGHT MONTHS SINCEKRISTIN LABRUNO ANDANTHONY TWENTY-FIVE THE THIRD DIEDIN THIS SOUTHBUFFALO CRASH...INVOLVING AMASERATI..GOOD EVENING, I'MASHLEY ROWE.TONIGHT -- THE 7EYEWITNESS NEWS I-TEAM... LEARNINGNEW INFORMATIONABOUT THE MAINSUSPECT... AND...QUESTIONS NOWBEING RAISED ABOUTWHAT HAPPENED TOKEY EVIDENCE.

OURED DRANTCH --WORKING HISSOURCES TONIGHT.NEARLY EIGHTMONTHS AFTER THISDEADLY CRASH INSOUTH BUFFALO--THAT KILLED KRISTINLABRUNO ANDANTHONYTWENTYFIVE III--THE 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS I-TEAM HASLEARNED, FROM APOLICE SOURCE--THE MAIN SUSPECT--ANTONIO D.

BROWN ISWORKING ON A PLEADEAL WITH THE ERIECOUNTY DA'S OFFICE.THE EXACT TERMS OFTHAT AGREEMENT AREUNCLEAR--AS THE DA'S OFFICEWILL ONLY SAY:THIS CASE IS STILL"UNDERINVESTIGATION."POLICE SAY BROWNWAS DRIVING DRUNK--WHEN HE CRASHEDON SENECA STREET--AT POMONA PLACE INOCTOBER.HE WAS DRIVING A2008 MASERATI.BACK IN NOVEMBER--THE I-TEAMREPORTED POLICEHAD A SEARCHWARRANT--GIVING THEMPERMISSION TO TAKETHE BLACK BOX FROMTHE MASERATI--LOOKING FOR MOREINFORMATION ABOUTTHE DEADLY CRASH.A SOURCE CLOSE TOTHE INVESTIGATIONTOLD THE I-TEAMTHEN--THE BLACK BOX HADBEEN SENT TO ITALYFOR EXAMINATION.NOW, THERE AREQUESTIONS ABOUTWHAT WAS ACTUALLYTAKEN FROM THECAR--AS EVIDENCE--AND IF IT WAS EVERSENT TO ITALY.A POLICE SOURCETELLS THE I-TEAM:THE 2008 MASERATIBROWN WAS DRIVING--WAS MANUFACTUREDBEFORE THERE WAS AREQUIREMENT--TO HAVE BLACKBOXES --OR EVENT DATARECORDERS IN CARS.BEYOND THAT, THE I-TEAM IS TOLD:WHAT WAS TAKEN WASTHOUGHT TO BE THEBLACK BOX--BUT WAS A DIFFERENTDEVICE--AND BUFFALO POLICEWERE UNABLE TORECOVER ANY CRASHDATA FROM THATDEVICE.THE I-TEAM ASKED THEDA'S OFFICE IF THATDEVICE--WAS EVER SENTOVERSEAS...A SPOKESPERSONSAID THEY CANNOTCOMMENT ONEVIDENCE.BUFFALO POLICECAPTAIN JEFFRINALDO WOULD NOTSPEAK WITH ME ONCAMERA--AND WOULD ONLY SAYTHE DEPARTMENT HASSENT THE RESULTS OFITS INVESTIGATION--TO THE DISTRICTATTORNEY'S OFFICE.STAND UP: