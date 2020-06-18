Election preparations

Seltzer.

The state's primary election is tomorrow...after a coronavirus imposed delay.

And voting, like everything else, is already very different this year.

State and local election officials have urged people to vote by mail, but if you absolutely want to vote in person, you still can ... in fayette county, that happens in just one place...at kroger field... abc 36's christy bollinger shows us how an athletic facility is being turned into a voting center in tonight's top story at 5.

"final election day preparations are underway here at kroger field, the county's only polling location due to the coronvirus.

The county clerk expects a manageable crowd tuesday and that's due to the record number of absentee ballots they've received."

Monday, crews brought voting machines and supplies into the stadium.

County clerk don blevins says it's all about safety for voters and poll workers.

Masks are required to enter the stadium.

Barriers have been set up..

Markings on the ground to help everyone maintain social distancing.

Blevins isn't sure how many people will show up tuesday but given how many mail in ballots have come in, he thinks it'll be manageable.

More than 92,000 people requested absentee ballots, more than 50,000 already have been returned.

That tops the biggest turnout in the last 20 years.

"the biggest vote by mail turnout we ever had was at general election for the presidency we had about c1 3 5,000 votes that one day that came in for that one election, okay.

That's how many we were processing a day