Kabir Flag

Mississippi's state flag is continuing to be a hot topic here at home and across the country.

Take continuing coverage stinger mississippi's state flag is continuing to be a hot topic here at home and across the country.

The s-e-c and the n- c double a have weighed in banning schools the state from the state from hosting regionals and championships.

Now some lawmakers are considering a proposal to have á2á official state flags..

Governor tate reeves says he's against that idea.... so is district 41 state representative kabir karriem..

He wants the state to adopt a flag that unifies the state as a whole... "i believe that the legislature has the authority and we should make that decision.

We made the decision for the state bird, for the state song, for the state plant, trees, we make all these other decisions why is this one different than the rest of the decisions that the legislature made.

The legislature made the vote to make this flag the official flag and we should be the ones to make the vote to take it down and have a united flag flying over mississippi."

Mississippi house democrats have expressed they're also against having two state flags.... the current flag was adopted by the mississippi legislature in 1894..





