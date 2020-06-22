Former student body presidents sent letter to state lawmakers about state flag

The group of former student body presidents sent a letter to voice their opinions about Mississippi's current state flag.

A group of former student body presidents of mississippi colleges wrote a letter to state legislature concerning the state flag.

Wtva's chelsea brown is live in starkville with why these former students decided it is time for a change.

About 40 former student body presidents from colleges around the state are making thier voices heard through a letter expressing the need for a new state flag.

I spoke with mayah emerson who was the student body president here at mississippi state university in 2018-2019 about why she feels mississippi needs a new flag.

"shows us shows young people that the state is willing to let go, not forget, our past sins."

Mayah emerson said the group is meant to represent the youth of mississippi and give the young people a voice.

Most of the former student body presidents served within the past 5 years.

Emerson said the state flag has been a topic of discussion for a long time in the student governments.

"we need to do something, we need to leverage our collective power and uplift."

Emerson said while she was student body president of mississippi state a couple years ago and visited the capital, the legislature would tell her the youth is the future of mississippi.

"it was really to remind the legislature to remind them, yes we are the future, but you are the now.

It is in you hands how mississippi meets this moment."

Emerson feels like now is a good time to try and make a change to better our state and have a flag that all mississippians would be proud of.

"but the young people in the state are looking at our leaders and seeing what kind of example they will make."

The letter was sent to legislature this morning.

