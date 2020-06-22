Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

22 former student body presidents signed letter in support changing Mississippi's state flag
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
22 former student body presidents signed letter in support changing Mississippi's state flag

22 former student body presidents signed letter in support changing Mississippi's state flag

In the two-page letter, the former student body presidents from the state's eight public universities expressed it is their duty to extend their voices regarding the state's flag.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Twenty-two former student body presidents sent a letter to state lawmakers in support of changing the flag.

In the two page letter, the former student body presidents from the eight public universities expressed it is their duty to extend their voices regarding the state of mississippi's flag.

They further added how students from across the state country and globe come to these institutions to gain a premier education.

But the group said the state's unwillingness to embrace a future that all mississippians can be proud of hinders the economic and professional opportunities within the state the letter came on the heels of the presidents of mississippi's eight public universities who signed a letter in response to the nc-double-a's position to the state flag.

Leaders from all of the state's public universities said they agreed with the n-c- double a's decision.

A joint statement from the leaders said in part that they are "committed to continuing to do our part to ensure mississippi is united in its pursuit of a future that is free of racism and discrimination.

Such a future must include a new state flag."

The




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HareDurer

Hare @Eugene_V_Dabbs A friend of mine once described white DC as being composed entirely of former student body presiden… https://t.co/7trgdYQA8f 4 days ago

MiamiNewTimes

Miami New Times O'Connell and Reitz, both former university presidents, were "practical segregationists" who "relied on tokenism, e… https://t.co/XQeTFqM6rV 6 days ago

Reloaded_Kore

The Kore 🗞️ 🗽 ⚖️ #OConnell and #Reitz, both former university presidents, were "practical segregationists" who "relied on tokenism,… https://t.co/QJLaeDE8Sd 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

State flag taken down for retirement ceremony [Video]

State flag taken down for retirement ceremony

Mississippi officials held a ceremony today to retire the former state flag, a day after Governor Tate Reeves signed a new law to remove it from the state.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Former Mississippi flag lowered at State Capitol [Video]

Former Mississippi flag lowered at State Capitol

The former Mississippi state flag bearing a Confederate emblem on Wednesday was lowered outside of the State Capitol building in Jackson, a day after Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:36Published
Mississippi will remove Confederate emblem flag [Video]

Mississippi will remove Confederate emblem flag

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Tuesday signed a bill into law replacing the current state flag that includes a Confederate emblem, a gesture triggered by support across the United States to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published