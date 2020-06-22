22 former student body presidents signed letter in support changing Mississippi's state flag

In the two-page letter, the former student body presidents from the state's eight public universities expressed it is their duty to extend their voices regarding the state's flag.

Twenty-two former student body presidents sent a letter to state lawmakers in support of changing the flag.

They further added how students from across the state country and globe come to these institutions to gain a premier education.

But the group said the state's unwillingness to embrace a future that all mississippians can be proud of hinders the economic and professional opportunities within the state the letter came on the heels of the presidents of mississippi's eight public universities who signed a letter in response to the nc-double-a's position to the state flag.

Leaders from all of the state's public universities said they agreed with the n-c- double a's decision.

A joint statement from the leaders said in part that they are "committed to continuing to do our part to ensure mississippi is united in its pursuit of a future that is free of racism and discrimination.

Such a future must include a new state flag."

