Miami Mandating Masks To Be Worn While In Public

Miami-Dade Mayor Praises City Of Miami's Decision To Mandate Masks In PublicCBS4's David Sutta has more on the new face mask rule.
City Of Miami Implementing Mask In Public RuleCBS4's Peter D'Oench has more on the meeting of mayors on Monday where they discussed measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Judge In Nikolas Cruz Case Says Earliest Trial Can Begin Is AugustBroward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a hearing held remotely that it's not even clear when the Broward County courthouse will reopen to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.