Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami Mandating Masks To Be Worn While In Public
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Miami Mandating Masks To Be Worn While In Public
CBS4's David Sutta reports on the decision by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Miami-Dade Mayor Praises City Of Miami's Decision To Mandate Masks In Public [Video]

Miami-Dade Mayor Praises City Of Miami's Decision To Mandate Masks In Public

CBS4's David Sutta has more on the new face mask rule.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:01Published
City Of Miami Implementing Mask In Public Rule [Video]

City Of Miami Implementing Mask In Public Rule

CBS4's Peter D'Oench has more on the meeting of mayors on Monday where they discussed measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:04Published
Judge In Nikolas Cruz Case Says Earliest Trial Can Begin Is August [Video]

Judge In Nikolas Cruz Case Says Earliest Trial Can Begin Is August

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a hearing held remotely that it's not even clear when the Broward County courthouse will reopen to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published