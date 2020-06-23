Record-breaking flood submerges cars and buildings in southern China

Global  
 

A record-breaking flood drowned cars and buildings in southern China, affecting 43,000 people.

In the footage captured in Chongqing, the second floors of some residential buildings were flooded and numerous cars were submerged.

Due to the torrent rain, an iron cable bridge in Gaishi Town, Qijiang was hit by a house washed down by the upstream.

Residents are being evacuated.

It’s reported that the floodwaters exceeded the warning line by nearly 6 metres.

The local authority issued the first red flood warning on June 22nd since 1940.

The roads and houses on both sides of the Qihe River were flooded.

According to statistics, 521.6 hectares of crops in Qijiang District were affected by the floods.

The direct loss is 42.2 million yuan.

At present, the rescue work is proceeding in an orderly manner.

The video was filmed on June 22 and provided by local media.

