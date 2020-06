Two Guys Release 10-foot Hammerhead Shark Back Into Ocean

This father and son duo went fishing off Gulf Shores beach on father's Day and caught a 10-foot hammerhead shark.

The dad caught the fish after an hour of effort.

However, he and his son decided to release it back into the ocean.

They held the fish while standing in the water, as another guy cut the hook out.

They hugged and celebrated after successfully releasing the shark, as it swam away.