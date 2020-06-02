Tuesday 6/23 Insider Buying Report: ESCA, ACBI

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Monday, Escalade's Director, Walter P.

Glazer Jr., made a $612,543 purchase of ESCA, buying 53,633 shares at a cost of $11.42 each.

So far Glazer Jr. is in the green, up about 11.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.70.

Escalade is trading up about 6.8% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Glazer Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $122,263 shares at a cost of $7.90 a piece.

And at Atlantic Capital Bancshares, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Shantella E.

Cooper who bought 4,200 shares for a cost of $12.22 each, for a total investment of $51,311.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Cooper in the past twelve months.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday.

So far Cooper is in the green, up about 3.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.68.