Donald Trump Says He Wasn’t Joking
About Slowing COVID-19 Testing President Donald Trump has confirmed that he was
serious about his suggestion that COVID-19 testing
needed to be slowed down in the United States.
Trump initially made the remarks at his campaign rally
in Tulsa, Oklahoma, revealing that he’d asked his
administration to “slow the testing down.” Donald Trump,
via Politico His team has since scrambled to clean up his
rally statements, saying they were “made in jest”
and were only “tongue in cheek” remarks.
However, in a statement to reporters on
Tuesday, Trump said he
[doesn’t] kid” and wanted
to “make it clear” that he stood by his logic.
Donald Trump,
via Politico He continued his argument for “smaller testing"
on Twitter, saying increased testing was the only reason
for the country’s increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Donald Trump,
via Twitter