Trump Admits His ‘Joke’ Was Serious
While President Donald Trump insisted his wasn’t kidding when he said he wanted less testing so coronavirus cases would go down, his staff thought otherwise.
TheHomeRanger As much as we’re all having a laugh over Trump’s joke of a campaign rally let’s not forget this very serious moment… https://t.co/ewd4LqX57g 2 days ago
President Donald Trump Outlines Police Reform Plan While Facing Criticism Over RallyPresident Donald Trump has outlined what he calls a plan for police reform, but he's also facing serious criticism over a rally planned for next week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19President Donald Trump announces he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine. Despite medical warnings from the FDA to not use the drug against the coronavirus, Trump is using it. He..
