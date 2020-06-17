Gerrard expects more Rangers signings
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes there will be more transfers at the club this summer.
FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportsound: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects more signings
https://t.co/znfag8tyq7 1 day ago
BBC Sportsound Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects more signings
https://t.co/znfag8tyq7 2 days ago
BBC Sport Scotland Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects more signings and says he is "content" with the budget to improve his squad.… https://t.co/m2c1CioHID 2 days ago
FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportScot: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects more signings and says he is "content" with the budget to improve his squad.
http… 2 days ago
BBC Sport Scotland Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects more signings and says he is "content" with the budget to improve his squad.… https://t.co/oei7BlAlkw 2 days ago
Eric Thompson Rangers: Steven Gerrard ‘content’ with budget to improve squad and expects further signings -… https://t.co/NTImv85UBg 2 days ago
Glasgow Live Sport Steven Gerrard outlines Rangers transfer strategy as Ibrox boss expects more new arrivals
https://t.co/TALbDaLAKV https://t.co/Vbw5xdaK5o 2 days ago
BBC Sport Scotland Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects more signings and says he is "content" with the budget to improve his squad.… https://t.co/5iZ9fcAOgZ 2 days ago